Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2021:

Gillespie, Melody Renee – Public Intoxication

Wisnewski, Todd Aaron – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Nelson, Michael Craig – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Non-Payment of Child Support

McSween, Omar Kim – Aggravated Assault

Anderson, Aaron John William – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Parole Violation, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Disregarding Official Traffic Control Device (no mugshot)

Hanna, Jeanie Renee – Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear, Theft of Property (two counts) and Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Emons, Joe Oran – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) (no mugshot)

Boutin, Pierre Don – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Burglary of a Habitation

Linares, Valentino Manolo – Possession of Marijuana

Castillo, Alondra Crystal – Possession of Marijuana

Adam, Laurie Gowen – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Wiley, Travis Wayne – Revocation of Community Supervision – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Jerrels, James Lee – Public Intoxication

