Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2021:

  • Gillespie, Melody Renee – Public Intoxication
  • Wisnewski, Todd Aaron – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
  • Nelson, Michael Craig – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Non-Payment of Child Support
  • McSween, Omar Kim – Aggravated Assault
  • Anderson, Aaron John William – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Parole Violation, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Disregarding Official Traffic Control Device (no mugshot)
  • Hanna, Jeanie Renee – Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear, Theft of Property (two counts) and Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • Emons, Joe Oran – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) (no mugshot)
  • Boutin, Pierre Don – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Linares, Valentino Manolo – Possession of Marijuana
  • Castillo, Alondra Crystal – Possession of Marijuana
  • Adam, Laurie Gowen – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Wiley, Travis Wayne – Revocation of Community Supervision – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Jerrels, James Lee – Public Intoxication
