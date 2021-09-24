Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2021:
- Gillespie, Melody Renee – Public Intoxication
- Wisnewski, Todd Aaron – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
- Nelson, Michael Craig – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Non-Payment of Child Support
- McSween, Omar Kim – Aggravated Assault
- Anderson, Aaron John William – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Parole Violation, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Disregarding Official Traffic Control Device (no mugshot)
- Hanna, Jeanie Renee – Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear, Theft of Property (two counts) and Failure to Identify/Give False Information
- Emons, Joe Oran – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) (no mugshot)
- Boutin, Pierre Don – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Burglary of a Habitation
- Linares, Valentino Manolo – Possession of Marijuana
- Castillo, Alondra Crystal – Possession of Marijuana
- Adam, Laurie Gowen – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Wiley, Travis Wayne – Revocation of Community Supervision – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Jerrels, James Lee – Public Intoxication