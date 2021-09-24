Leisa Ann Alexander-Parker, 54, of Hardin, passed away on September 21, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Dayton. Leisa was born November 20, 1966, in Laurel, Mississippi to parents, Larry Davis and Elizabeth Mitchell Davis.
Leisa currently lived in Hardin and had been a resident of Dayton for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading and being outside. She loved being with her family especially her grandchildren.
Leisa was preceded in death by her father, Larry Davis; her mother and stepfather, Ann and Ronald Wilkerson; her brothers, Dudley Wayne Davis and Larry Wayne Davis; and her aunt, Donna Mitchell Morgan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Mitchell Parker; her daughters, Kayla Slack and husband Eugene, Krista Tucker and husband Johnathan, and Katie Alexander; her son, Casey Parker; grandchildren, Wesley, Christopher, Raylin, Kyler, Brayden, Eastyn, Shaelyn, Delaney, and Chevelle; brothers, Russell Davis and Donnie Davis; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services for Leisa will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gene Summers officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.
A dear friend always. Having fun with our children an enjoying life that God blessed us with, your in a place that we here can only imagine the wonders and beauties of heaven. We’ll miss you dearly. Vickie, Patrick, David and John.
Lisa.. I will miss you so much…. You were my sister in law but you treated me like a sister…. Even though the marriage didn’t last you treated me just the same and called m^ sister…. You were there fire me when you didn’t have to be…. And you sure did love your nephew…. I will miss our late night phone calls….. Thank you for being a part of my life