Leisa Ann Alexander-Parker, 54, of Hardin, passed away on September 21, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Dayton. Leisa was born November 20, 1966, in Laurel, Mississippi to parents, Larry Davis and Elizabeth Mitchell Davis.

Leisa currently lived in Hardin and had been a resident of Dayton for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading and being outside. She loved being with her family especially her grandchildren.

Leisa was preceded in death by her father, Larry Davis; her mother and stepfather, Ann and Ronald Wilkerson; her brothers, Dudley Wayne Davis and Larry Wayne Davis; and her aunt, Donna Mitchell Morgan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Mitchell Parker; her daughters, Kayla Slack and husband Eugene, Krista Tucker and husband Johnathan, and Katie Alexander; her son, Casey Parker; grandchildren, Wesley, Christopher, Raylin, Kyler, Brayden, Eastyn, Shaelyn, Delaney, and Chevelle; brothers, Russell Davis and Donnie Davis; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Leisa will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gene Summers officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

