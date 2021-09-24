Linda Ferrell Chapman Morgan, 79, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Anahuac, just three short months after the passing of her beloved husband, James. She was born on November 3, 1941, in Jasper, Texas, to the late Oscar Benjamin and Vada McCollum Chapman. Linda graduated from Jasper High School, the class of 1959.

Linda worked for more than thirty years for Anahuac ISD in the cafeteria before her retirement in 2002. For many years she managed the middle school and high school’s cafeteria, however at one time in her tenure with the district, she had spent time in all three of the schools. Linda, like her husband, earned top scores in EMT Training/Volunteer emergency Core. Together they were pillars in the community of Anahuac, loved, cherished and admired by so many in town.

Linda had a kind, sweet soul, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Most importantly, she was a woman of the Lord, dedicated and passionate in her faith. Linda was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Anahuac, where she had formerly cooked meals on Wednesdays. She also participated in the church choir and was instrumental on the hostess committee. Linda enjoyed doing missionary work with the church, taking her to places such as Canada, Australia, Mexico and Glorieta.

Linda was young when she met James and they made an immediate connection. When she and James were married in 1964, she had an instant family with him and his three small children. Linda took them all in and loved them unconditionally, accepting them as her own. She eagerly made and sewed all of their play clothes. Linda also enjoyed cooking, raising kids, birdwatching and camping with the family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-six years, James Earl Morgan, Sr.; and her brother Danny Ray Chapman. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children James Earl “Bubba” Morgan, Jr. and wife April of Jasper, Ramona Warren of Raywood, Karla Morgan of Anahuac, Lisa Morgan of Anahuac, David Morgan and wife Jaime of Baytown; her nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; her sister Gloria Jean Young of Denham Springs, Louisiana; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Damon Watts, Ross Watts, Tucker Weeks, George Walker, Kevin Morgan, Tyson Keen, and Rodney Keen. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Ben Beaoui.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Avenue S., Anahuac, Texas. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the church, with Pastor Shawn Buser, officiating. A graveside and committal will be held at 4pm, in Zion Hill Cemetery, in Jasper, Texas, with Rev. Gary Hilyard, officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

