Gary Alan Jung, age 65 of Splendora, Texas passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born October 5, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents George Yung and Mary Craven Farrell; brother, Larry Yung; and sister, Laura Yung.

Mr. Jung retired from the Aldine school district as an automotive technician.

Survivors include his wife of 8 years, Rose Jung; step-daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bernard; sister, Cheryl Gould; grandchildren, Brittany Magruder, Conner Joseph Bernard, and Riley Oliver Bernard; great-grandchildren, Easton and Emmet Magruder; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

