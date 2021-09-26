Johnnie Lee Duncan, 71, of Dayton passed away on September 22, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. Johnnie was born September 20, 1950, in Edinburg, Texas to parents Richard and Darlene Duncan and grew up in the Rio Grande Valley.

Johnnie moved to Dayton in 1996 after residing in Baytown for over 40 yrs. He proudly served in the United States Navy and served two tours in the Vietnam War. Johnnie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dayton and a Master Mason with the Old River Masonic Lodge and the Northshore Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling, spending time in his workshop, dining out with family and friends, outdoor barbecuing, and in his earlier years hunting and fishing. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan. He adored his two girls and was crazy about his bride. He always put others before himself even until the very end.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jimmy and Robert Dale Duncan and his sister, Sandra Williamson. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julia Duncan of Dayton; his daughters, Cheryl Sides and husband Thomas and Christie Zadrapa and husband Christopher; grandchildren, Reece Jones, Duncan Zadrapa, Abigail Gordon, Amber and Logan Sides; brother, Larry Duncan and Anna; his chosen brother, Frank Steele; and a multitude of extended family and friends.

A celebration of life for Johnnie will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The family invites you to attend visitation at 3 pm with the memorial service following immediately after at 4pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

