Dayton Rotary Club celebrates accomplishments of former athletes

The Dayton Rotary Club met for their weekly meeting at the Dayton Community Center. President Tami Pierce opened the meeting and gave the Rotarians an update of the upcoming Rotary programs. Dr. Luke Chachere will be bringing the Sept. 30 program. He will be presenting an informative presentation over particular services and updated trends in the veterinary world.

Rotarian Ken DeFoor has asked fellow Rotarian Chief Robert Vine to bring the program on Oct. 7. The program topic will be forensic hypnotists (the use of hypnosis in the investigative process and as evidence in court).

Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson introduced the program speakers – Larry Wadzeck (President of Dayton’s Sports Hall of Fame Board) and Suzanne Hicks (Secretary of the Sports Hall of Fame Board). Highlights of the information they covered included the history of the Sports Hall of Fame.

Wadzeck discussed the selection process from the nominations to the actual voting criteria for the inductees. The two biggest considerations are the talents and accomplishments in varsity sports while playing for the Dayton Broncos or the Colbert Tigers, and character, productive citizenship and great role models for our young athletes and students.

To date, the Sports Hall of Fame Board has held four inductions with the fifth to be held on Oct. 15-16 weekend. The upcoming induction will consist of a pregame recognition on Friday night, Oct. 15 at Bronco Stadium. Then the induction ceremony will be at the Performance Arts Center (PAC) at Dayton High School. The public is invited to attend both. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with a reception for the inductees and families afterwards at the Sports Hall of Fame Museum, which is located on the Nottingham Campus.

The Museum is open before and at half time of every home varsity football game and the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wadzeck highlighted three particular former inductees: Kay Don, Rick Eggleston, and Doyle Coe. He told their inspirational stories, making it evident why these outstanding athletes were among the chosen inductees. They not only excelled in their high school varsity sports and went on to play at the collegiate levels but each one of them made huge contributions and differences as adults.

Hicks and Wadzeck reminded the club that they were always looking for new nominations. This fall’s inductees include:

William Blackburn

Crawford Carrier

Henry Dugat

Joseph Edwards

Shaneika Harrison

Bobby Little

Chris Louvier

Barry Pruitt

Jessie C. Roberts

Brittany Tuck

Calvin Westcott

Tennis doubles: Shelly Seaberg and Stacy Seaberg

1977 Varsity Bronco Football Team (school year of 1977-78)

Outstanding Boosters – Oran Hamilton, Larry Wadzeck and the Colbert Tiger Athletic Foundation

