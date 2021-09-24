Law enforcement arrests two men impersonating police on US 59

Authorities have arrested two men they say attempted to pull over a vehicle with two young women on Thursday evening, Sept. 23, on US 59 at FM 1314.

Around 6:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s communications center received a call from a concerned motorist advising of what they believed to be two subjects in a small passenger car impersonating law enforcement. The concerned motorist advised a grey Chevy Caprice, equipped with red and blue emergency lights, was occupied by two Hispanic males who were pulling vehicles over on the side of the roadway in the area of Highway 59 and FM 1314.

Gustavo Arana

Abel Arana

“The concerned motorist advised the suspect vehicle pulled over a white pickup truck, occupied with two young girls inside. Apparently the girls thought something was suspicious about the incident and ended up driving away; the two suspects were then seen giving each other a ‘high-five’ and laughing,” according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle reportedly then attempted to stop the concerned motorist, who is a detention officer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The detention officer did not stop and instead called dispatch to report the incident. Local law enforcement was able to locate the suspect vehicle as the Detention Officer gave its location.

Deputies from Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office and from Sheriff Rand Henderson’s Office stopped vehicle at the intersection of FM 1314 and Old Houston Rd. After an investigation, Pct. 4 deputies placed both subjects in custody, the suspect vehicle was seized as was a pistol located inside the vehicle.

“Thank you to the off-duty Detention Officer who called this in, impersonating law enforcement is a very serious and dangerous offense. I’m also very thankful for the quick response and teamwork from our Deputies as well as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement reads.

The two suspects are identified as Gustavo Arana, Gustavo, a 28-year-old from Conroe, Texas, and Abel Arana, 33, of Dallas. Gustavo Arana is charged with the third-degree felony of Impersonation of a Public Servant and a class A misdemeanor for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Abel Arana is charged with the third-degree felony of Impersonation of a Public Servant.

