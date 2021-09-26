Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2021:

Smith, Danina Keonia – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Washington, Diamon Michelle – Robbery

Emmert, Carl Todd – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Williams, Reginald Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pierce, Darryl Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Roberts, Atonia Michelle – Forgery and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Goodman, Cody Lee – Violation of Protective Order

Ferguson, Shellie Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hays, Destiny Lynn – Displaying Expired Registration and Parole Violation

Zavala, Anthony Joe – Public Lewdness

