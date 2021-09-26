Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2021:

  • Smith, Danina Keonia – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Washington, Diamon Michelle – Robbery
  • Emmert, Carl Todd – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Williams, Reginald Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pierce, Darryl Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Roberts, Atonia Michelle – Forgery and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Goodman, Cody Lee – Violation of Protective Order
  • Ferguson, Shellie Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hays, Destiny Lynn – Displaying Expired Registration and Parole Violation
  • Zavala, Anthony Joe – Public Lewdness
