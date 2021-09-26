Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2021:
- Smith, Danina Keonia – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Washington, Diamon Michelle – Robbery
- Emmert, Carl Todd – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Williams, Reginald Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pierce, Darryl Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Roberts, Atonia Michelle – Forgery and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Goodman, Cody Lee – Violation of Protective Order
- Ferguson, Shellie Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hays, Destiny Lynn – Displaying Expired Registration and Parole Violation
- Zavala, Anthony Joe – Public Lewdness