Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 24, 2021:

Castillo, Eleazar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Brown, Cheryl Annette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Vickery, Kevin Ray – Theft of Material – Aluminum/Bronze/Copper or Brass

Ramirez, Alexiss Omar – Driving Without Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plate

Lozano, Mark Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Moody, Phillip Bernard – Possession of Marijuana

McGarth, Christopher – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Grays, Michael Oneill – Parole Violation

Wilson, Kenteena Marie – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

