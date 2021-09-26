Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 24, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 24, 2021:

  • Castillo, Eleazar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Brown, Cheryl Annette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Vickery, Kevin Ray – Theft of Material – Aluminum/Bronze/Copper or Brass
  • Ramirez, Alexiss Omar – Driving Without Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plate
  • Lozano, Mark Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Moody, Phillip Bernard – Possession of Marijuana
  • McGarth, Christopher – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Grays, Michael Oneill – Parole Violation
  • Wilson, Kenteena Marie – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
