Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 24, 2021:
- Castillo, Eleazar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Brown, Cheryl Annette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
- Vickery, Kevin Ray – Theft of Material – Aluminum/Bronze/Copper or Brass
- Ramirez, Alexiss Omar – Driving Without Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plate
- Lozano, Mark Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Moody, Phillip Bernard – Possession of Marijuana
- McGarth, Christopher – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Grays, Michael Oneill – Parole Violation
- Wilson, Kenteena Marie – Forgery of a Financial Instrument