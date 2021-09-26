Two suspects sought for robbing Raywood store

Two suspects robbed at gunpoint the Exxon station at 13768 US 90 in Raywood around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, according to a statement from Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor.

Patrol Deputy and Lead Investigator Reid Kenagy was only minutes away and responded immediately, but the suspects had fled the scene shortly before his arrival.

Security camera footage recorded what is thought to be a black Ford Escape with front end damage to the passenger side with the front bumper being secured by a light colored rope or bungee cord parked at the side of the business just before the robbery. The vehicle had no front license plate, but according to witnesses in the area, this same vehicle, with two people inside, was seen leaving the scene of the robbery at a high rate of speed.

At the time of the robbery, only the store employee and one customer was in the store. The customer was forced to hand the suspects his money and then told to leave the store, and he complied. No one was injured as the suspects made their get-away in the black Ford vehicle with an undetermined amount of money from both the store and the unknown customer.

According to the LCSO statement, the store security camera showed one of the suspects to be a dark-skinned black male thought to be in his 20s wearing a long sleeve white shirt and either blue or black jogging pants with a stripe down each leg. He was also wearing a COVID=type face mask and gloves. This suspect had what was described as a very distinctive long scar running from his ear down his neck. He was armed with a semi-automatic hand gun.

The second suspect was a light-skinned white male or possibly a Hispanic male, also thought to be in his 20s, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a full face ski mask and wearing gloves. This suspect was also brandishing a semi-automatic hand gun.

LCSO investigators are reviewing the store security camera footage for additional information and anyone with information on this robbery is requested to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500. Also, if anyone can provide a “tip” leading to the arrest of these two robbery suspects, they are encouraged to call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392 STOP (7867) and provide such information. The identity of any person providing a “tip” will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

