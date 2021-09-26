Myrna Jean Shirey Brown Roy, age 84, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born on August 20, 1937, in Summerfield, Louisiana, to Lonnie Everett Shirey and Leslie Elzada Thurmon Shirey.

Jean graduated from Ruston High School in 1956, later attending Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. She retired after twenty-eight years as a telephone operator from Southwestern Bell, presently known as AT&T.

Jean was a devoted follower of the Lord. She desired to please God in everything she did, loved people, giving of herself, and doing so unselfishly. Jean became ordained through World Ministry Fellowship, and served as a minister in 2003 at her home church, Faith Tabernacle of Shreveport, Louisiana. She faithfully served her church as Director of Missions, Youth Minister, Altar Minister, along with Nursing Home and Hospital Ministries. She was active in Prison Ministry for many years, leading hundreds to faith in Christ, and had the privilege of baptizing over 200 women in the prison and jail facilities. She established a women’s home named Faith Refuge/Hannah House in Shreveport, and worked with Operation Caring, an outreach program of Faith Fellowship Church, giving food and counsel to the needy. She volunteered at Faith Bible College for many years, hosted worship services for Faith Fellowship Church in her home, she even fostered several troubled teenagers. Prayer was her primary ministry. Jean prayed for people day and night, often being awakened by someone on the phone requesting prayer.

Jean loved gospel music, playing the piano, guitar, and singing. She was quite the artist, finding great joy in creating photo albums and drawing.

Jean was a loving devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was selfless and loved like no other, loving her family with all her being. Jean was a single mother of two daughters. There were difficult times, however, she worked hard to provide for her girls and raise them to love the Lord. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her immense joy in life.

Jean was married to Bruce D. Brown 1957-1969 and to Robert L. Roy 1991-1997.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents Lonnie Everett and Leslie Elzada Shirey and her sisters Annie Lena Coates, and Lida Marlene Johnson. She is survived by her sister Mary Elizabeth Williams, her daughters Donna Jean Bailey and husband Robert of Dayton, Leslie Marilyn Arnold and husband David of Dayton, her grandchildren Daniel Mark Dillard and wife Jessica of Dayton, Jeremy Christopher Dillard and Heather Roland of Dayton, Ryan Matthew Bailey and wife Lindsay of Liberty, Jay Anthony Alan Arnold of Dayton, Tiffany Alasia Arnold of Dayton. Great-grandchildren Chase Dillard, Krystian Bailey, Alexandria Montgomery, Carson Dillard, Kaycee Bailey, Riley Bailey, Tessa Dillard, and Benjamin Dillard; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Pallbearers are Robert Bailey, David Arnold, Daniel Dillard, Jeremy Dillard, Ryan Bailey, and Jay Arnold.

