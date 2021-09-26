Jean Edward Babb, 55, of Batson, Tx “Crossed the Creek” on Sunday, September 19, 2021, peacefully in his home. He was born on February 18, 1966, in Houston, Tx.

Jean is preceded in death by his parents, Gene Babb and Estelle Chandler. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie Babb of Batson; son, Jarred Babb of Batson; daughter, Brittany Hashaw & husband Chance of Batson; stepson Devin Wood & wife Courtnie of Moss Hill; stepson Morgan Wood of Hardin; sisters, Nadine Henry & husband Buddy of Moss Hill; Terri Bray & husband Jeff of Deville, LA; 4 grandchildren “Q”, Marcus, “PJ” & Paxton; and a host of loving family and friends.

Services to be announced at a later date.

Honoring Jean as honorary pallbearers are Jarred Babb, Eddy Bradford, Colt Hanchey, Chance Hashaw, David Henry, Mark Henry, Kelvin Clark, Ricky Fregia, Darryll Johnson, Payson Melancon, Randy Mosley, Kelly Nelson, Shaun Oranday, Cecil Taylor & Tracey Thrasher.

To know Jean as all of his friends and family do is to know that “Everyday is a holiday”.

