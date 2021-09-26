Bruce Edward Kanoy, age 84 of Dayton, Texas passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. He was born January 23, 1937, in Elsberry, Missouri to parents Daryl Hampton Kanoy and Anna Belle Kanoy who preceded him in death along with his son, Douglas James Kanoy; brother, Robert Dale Kanoy; sister-in-law, Billie Kanoy; sister, Nancy Kanoy Hurlbut; stepson, Bradley James Loria; and son-in-law, Robert Keith Holt.

Bruce was a member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church where he served in various volunteer positions.

He retired from DuPont Sabine River Works, Orange Texas.

Bruce will be remembered for his love of church, family, and his dry sense of humor. He enjoyed sports, reading, eating out, and John Deere Tractors. He had many collections, including coins, metal signs, hats, boots, die-cast cars, trains, and other knick-knacks.

Survivors include his wife, Ola Marie Gardner Kanoy; daughter, Angela Kanoy Hambrick and husband James Lloyd Hambrick, Sr.; stepsons, Randy Lloyd Loria and wife Kittie Yvonne Loria, Kenneth Duane Loria, and Troy Gardner Loria and wife Dana Gunn Loria; stepdaughter, Suzanne Loria Holt; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, George Hurlbut.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at East Sandy Cemetery, 5744 FM 1374, New Waverly, Texas 77358

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Dayton, TX 77535.

