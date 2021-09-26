Trey Michael Woodruff, 41, of Willis, Texas, passed away September 18, 2021. Trey was born on June 13, 1980, in Baytown, Texas to parents Mike and Liz Woodruff.

Trey was a lifetime resident of Hardin. He graduated from Hardin High School in 1999, where he was a member of the FFA and Liberty County Mounted Drill Team. Trey served our country in the U.S. Army for three years. After serving his country, Trey went to work as a Lineman, where he fell in love with the work and brotherhood. He worked for International Line Builders Inc. in California, where he was a member of the IBEW 1245 and previously the IBEW 66 in Houston, Texas. When not working alongside his brothers of the IBEW, you could find him spending time with his son, hunting, fishing, or riding horses.

Trey was preceded in death by his brother Trent Allen Woodruff, grandparents Mary and Tracy Woodruff, and grandmother Neta Brinkman.

He is survived by his mother Liz Fenner and husband Sean; father Mike Woodruff and Renee’ Venable; son Luke Woodruff and stepson Garret Hafer; siblings sister Bridgette Woodruff and Justin Massengale, brother Bradley Woodruff and Stephanie Wilson and her children Jake Wilson and Austin Blackstone, stepbrother Derek Fenner and wife Tiffanie; grandparents Horace and Alcean Jackson; nephews Cooper Woodruff and Landen Fenner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.



Visitation for Trey will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton, Texas. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton, Texas. Interment will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin, Texas.

For those who desire, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or charity of your choice.

