Barbara Despres, age 83 of Willis, Texas passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born February 19, 1938, in Sellersville, Pennsylvania to parents Harvey E. and Helen Schuster Freed who preceded her in death along with her brother, Harvey Dale Freed.

Barbara proudly served our country in the United States Air Force and had lived in the Willis area for more than 50 years. She retired as a school counselor from the Channel View ISD. Barbara raised Schnauzers, was an avid bird watcher, and master gardener. She will be greatly missed by all her knew and loved her.

Survivors include her life partner Martha A. Zinnert, her brother Robin Freed; sisters, Jane Avila and husband John, and Kathy Clayton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

