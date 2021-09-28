Peggy Lucille Caughman, age 83, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born July 2, 1938 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Thomas and Lucille Mosley who preceded her in death along with her husband, Ray Caughman; daughter, Brenda Brown; siblings, Kenneth Mosley, Janette Bonds, and Pat Duran.

Survivors include her son, Scott Caughman and wife Tonya; son-in-law, Wade Brown; grandchildren, Brett Brown and wife Crystal, Brent Brown, Shelie Courvelle and husband Justin, Tyler Caughman and wife Kasey; great-grandchildren, Shelby LaBuff, Logan Brown, Tyler Johnson, Brynnlee Brown, Sutton Courvelle, and Ily Caughman; great-great-grandson, Axle McGuffin; siblings, Al Mosley and wife Carey, Billie Jo Cooper, Bert Mosley and wife Linda, Myra Byars, Edna Enloe and husband Ernie, Betty Sue Robison and husband Jimmy Lee, Ronnie Mosley, Donnie Watson, Tommie “Bogie” Mosley and wife Cherrie, and Dorothy Turner; sister in law, Judy Mosley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas. The family would like to give a special thanks to Pine Ridge Nursing Home and Hospice in the Pines for the care given to Mrs. Caughman.

