Constance Marie Roush, 75, of Dayton, passed away September 26, 2021, in Humble, Texas. Constance was born January 27, 1946, to parents Joe Stanislawski and Joanne Stanislawski in Elyria, Ohio.

Constance was employed as an overnight stocker at Walmart in Cleveland. She loved her family and her pets. She enjoyed living life to the fullest, cooking for her family and neighbors, and loved doing yardwork.

Constance is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and love of her life, Lewis Roush and her grandmother, who she was never afraid to ask for advice, Gladys Kazmierczak. She is survived by her beloved children, Denise Campo, her sons Kryssofer and Antonio, and Melissa Zemkosky and husband David Zemkosky and their sons Matthew and Tyler; her stepchildren, Jason Roush, Robert Roush, Larry Roush and Alberta Watrous; brother, Butch Stanislawski; sisters, Mary Ann Deeks, Joni Strom, Carol Markoski and Lynn Woodyard; all of her many step-grandchildren whom she loved just as much; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Roush will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with interment to follow at Ryan Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil.

Please leave your thoughts and memories for Constance’s family at http://www.pacestancil.com Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

