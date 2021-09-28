Raymond Lee Hobbs, age 80, of Batson, Texas passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Raymond was born on January 31, 1941 at the old Mercy Hospital in Liberty, Texas to Charles LeRoy and Sarah Louella Hobbs.

Raymond graduated from Batson High School in 1960 and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy. Together they raised four daughters and created many wonderful memories.

Raymond wore several hats in his lifetime. He started out working in the oilfield on work over rigs; then offshore drilling rigs; next he worked for the telephone company; then later started his own oilfield swabbing and hot oil company. Around 1985 he purchased a small saw mill and built his family a log home “from scratch” cutting all the lumber himself. Later he became a logger, harvesting his own trees.

He loved to learn and was always working on a project. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing his own vegetables, and processing his own meat. He was a generous man who loved people. Having barbecues, parties, and getting together with family and friends were some of his favorite activities. Raymond will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of sixty-one years, Dorothy; daughters Cheryl McCraw and husband Danny Freeman, Rachel Bordes and husband Ronald, Sheila Chesson and husband Bobby, Deborah Steele and husband Van; grandchildren Courtney Mauboules and husband Keith, Jacob Bordes, Jerid Bordes and wife Kayla, Joshua Bordes, Bradley Chesson and wife Kayla, Curtis Chesson, Kristin Brittain and husband Joe, Collin Chesson and wife Victoria, Brandan Steele, Kassidy Coleman and husband Brandon, Cheyenne Steele, Shaylee Steele; 15 great grandchildren; sister Charlene Hunter and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit 5-8 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries, 28333 Farm to Market Rd 770, Batson, Texas 77519, Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Calvary Tabernacle with Rev. Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow in Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are his grandsons; Keith Mauboules, Jacob Bordes, Jerid Bordes, Joshua Bordes, Bradley Chesson, Curtis Chesson, Collin Chesson and Brandan Steele.

