Michelle Holden, 41, of Many, LA passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Athens, GA. Mrs. Holden was born on February 22, 1980, to David Sellers and Josey Sellers. She attended West Hardin CCISD and participated in band and flags. Mrs. Holden was a homemaker and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Holden is preceded in death by her father, David Sellers; daughter, Gracie Holden; grandparents, Doris Crow & Marion Crow; husband, Jason Holden; and brother in law, Dan “Bo” Holden.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Josey Sellers of Saratoga; son Jason Holden, Jr. of Many, LA; brothers, Blake Sellers and wife Brandy of Honey Island and Chris Sellers of Saratoga; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance is pending.

