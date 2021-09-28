Susan Louise Thompson, 68, of Lumberton, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Thompson was born May 31, 1953, to Leroy Hotchkiss and Lenora Hotchkiss in Pasadena, TX. Mrs. Thompson will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Thompson; her mother, Lenora Chataignier; and a host of loving family and friends.

Grandchildren: Sophia Thompson, Cameron Thompson, Carlos Thompson, Brianna Thompson, Madison Thompson, Catalaya Guill, Garnet Guill Jr. Mason Guill, Michael Thompson, Landon Thompson, Chase Thompson.

Son, Aron Thompson, James Thompson III, ( Scooter) Steven Thompson. Daughter, Sheena Guill.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

