Barney Neil Webb, 69, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born on Sunday, January 20, 1952, to Douglas Neil Webb and Margaret (Hester) Webb, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Barney was also preceded in death by his sister, Violet Webb and grandson, Cody Neighbors.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Theresa Morrell, Margaret Rogers, and Brandon Childress; brother, Douglas Webb; sister, Mary Binder and husband Donald; grandchildren, Michael, Charles, Lacey, Augustine, Trey, Michael, Justin, Rayden, Brittany, Kole, and Stella; a host of nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barney, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

