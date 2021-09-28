Donald Wayne Greenway, 75, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, August 20, 1946, in Grandfield, Oklahoma to Marion Greenway and Lillian (Dockery) Greenway, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Donald was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Preston, brothers, Larry and Ricky Greenway, sister, Marian “Jerry” Asbery, brother-in-laws, Rupert Frase and John Selman.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 37 years, Roxanne Greenway; children, Jacquelyn Vega and husband Roland, Chuck Philips, and Sean Greenway; brothers, Randy Greenway and wife Susan and Harry Greenway and wife Adela; sisters, Sue Recer and husband Jim, Patricia Selman, Sherry Morton and Rita Barker and husband Nicki; brother-in-law, David Asbery; sister-in-law, Melissa Kuykendall and husband Jim; granddaughter, Lily Anne Greenway; 11 nieces; 10 nephews; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Memorial Service for Donald will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

