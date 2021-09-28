Hardin Elementary makes the grade, now has ‘Acceptable’ rating

Hardin ISD is reporting a major accomplishment for its Hardin Elementary campus. A year after the campus was ranked “Unacceptable” by the Texas Education Agency based on students’ performance on the STAAR test, the campus has now earned an “Acceptable” ranking.

According to Hardin ISD Superintendent Scott Mackey, Elementary Principal Ronald Scott and the faculty and staff at Hardin Elementary have been working overtime to prepare the campus and students to perform at the highest level.

“While many districts and campuses saw decline in student performance due to COVID, Hardin Elementary was able to show gains in all grade levels and subjects on STAAR assessments. Hardin Elementary now boasts the Acceptable rating issued by the Texas Education Agency due to the academic gains in student performance,” Mackey said.

Mackey cited a report from SchoolDigger.com that ranks all public schools in the state of Texas. The report shows that Hardin Elementary performed better than 69 percent of all Texas elementary schools in 2021, ranking it 1,415 out of the 4,454 elementary schools in Texas.

“Overall, Hardin ISD is ranked in the top 63 percent of the school districts in Texas which is 356 out of 963 total school districts,” Mackey said. “Hardin ISD administration, the school board and the community are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our elementary campus and the district as a whole.”

Mackey said the District will continue to raise the bar so that students have the instruction and resources needed to be successful.

“Other campuses fared well in previous year’s testing and I expect a lot of progress in junior high this year,” said Mackey. “We are making a lot of changes in our curriculum across the district.”

He added that moments like these should make people extremely proud to be a Hardin Hornet.

Of the 1,280 students enrolled at Hardin ISD this year, 581 attend the Hardin Elementary campus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

