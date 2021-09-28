Liberty County Historical Commission announces art and essay winners

The Liberty County Historical Commission honored participants and winners in their first Annual Art and Essay Contest on Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. in the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.
Subjects for both art work and essays were of historical subjects in Liberty County and was a summer Youth Project and part of LCHC Special Events in the community. Students from the various school districts and home school children were eligible to enter. Over 40 entries from across the county were judged and with help from County Judge Jay Knight, were awarded Certificates from the Commission along with gift cards. The six first-place winners are:
ESSAYS: Ages 10-12, Jenna Ramirez (Devers ISD) Subject: James Taylor White; Ages 14-16, Elizabeth Diaz Arreola (Dayton ISD) Subject: Annie E. Colbert, Rosenwald Schools and Liberty County; Ages 17-18, Zhamisaf Idrisov (Cleveland ISD) Subject: Founder of the Martin Autopark.
ART: Ages 7-9, Fernando Carranza (Cleveland ISD) Subject: Thomas Bros Feed Store; Ages 10-12, Teegan Davis (Devers ISD) Subject: Steamboat on the Trinity; Ages 17-18, Christiana Williams (Dayton ISD) Subject: Annie W. Colbert: Paving the Way for Black Education.
Members of the Special Events Committee for LCHC are Sheryl Pannell, Beverly Davis, Gloria Stratton, Sandra Sterling, Susan Rice, Pat Mange and Pat Blaike.