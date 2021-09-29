22 COVID-19 antibody infusion centers now open in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, launched a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in College Station.

The infusion center opens to the public tomorrow and has been provided with monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 with a doctor’s referral. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners include Brazos County, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan, and St. Joseph Health Hospital.

“This facility in Brazos County will ensure Texans in the Bryan-College Station region who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to our local government partners and St. Joseph Health Hospital for working with us to open this new infusion center.”

Governor Abbott, TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state over the past several months. COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. The State deployed similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas.

These state-sponsored infusion centers are in addition to the infusion treatment centers provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more in the planning stages:

Amarillo (TDEM)

Austin (DSHS)

Beaumont (TDEM)

College Station (TDEM)

Corpus Christi (DSHS)

Edinburg (TDEM)

Fort Worth (DSHS)

Harlingen (TDEM)

Houston (DSHS)

Laredo (DSHS)

Livingston (TDEM)

Lubbock (TDEM)

McKinney (TDEM)

Nacogdoches (TDEM)

Nash (TDEM)

Odessa (TDEM)

San Antonio (DSHS)

Seguin (TDEM)

Tyler (TDEM)

The Woodlands (DSHS)

Victoria (TDEM)

Waco (TDEM)

The treatment is free and available to Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a referral from a doctor. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

