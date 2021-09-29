Forbes recognizes Lone Star College as one of America’s best employers

Forbes named Lone Star College to its ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC was ranked 35th in Texas by Forbes who partnered with market research company Statista to compile the annual list.

“I am proud of the work our faculty and staff have done during the past year and half to ensure our students continue to receive a first-class education in spite of the challenges they faced,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “This recognition is a testament to their efforts, and I am grateful to them for always putting our students first.”

LSC was third highest ranked higher education institute in Texas to be honored following the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University. Other notable companies from Texas included NASA, Google, Dell Technologies and Microsoft.

“The 100 Texas companies and institutions recognized are a who’s who of successful organizations,” said Head. “I congratulate all the hard-working Lone Star College faculty and staff who continue to provide comprehensive educational opportunities and programs to enrich lives.”

The list was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2020 to June 2021 and were anonymous, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,330 employers that received the most recommendations.

In addition to being recognized by Forbes, LSC was also named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education for the eighth year in a row.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of seven colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

