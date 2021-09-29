Splendora HS Ag Mechanics Team’s patriotic design wins EMC fair

The Splendora High School Ag Mechanics Team claimed a record-breaking prize for their entry in the East Montgomery County Fair and Rodeo’s barbecue/fire pit build-off.

The patriotic design, which incorporated Texas stars and symbols, the U.S. flag and polished cedar benches, was picked as Grand Champion. The fire pit also took the People’s Choice Award.

When the fire pit went to auction, it fetched a record-breaking $10,000 bid. All of the money from the sale goes toward scholarships for Splendora students who want to attend trade schools after graduating high school.

According to Jonathon McNamara, Agriculture and Welding teacher, the beautiful fire pit couldn’t have been completed without the help of many other students and teachers throughout the Career & Technical Education (CTE) Department.

“I want to give a shout out to Travis Dosser, Elton Reagan Blake, and the construction and manufacturing classes for helping our students create all the beautiful cedar wood pieces on the pit. Also, another thank you to Derek Dugger, and the brand new Paint and Body classes for guiding and helping our students give the fire pit its amazing paint job!”

Without the four departments working together, the project wouldn’t have been possible, McNamara added.

A statement from Splendora ISD also includes a thank you to the sponsors, agricultural teachers, parents and all who helped in the boys’ success.

