Dayton historians share information on Colbert-Rosenwald Museum

On Sept. 27, members of the Colbert / Rosenwald Museum Committee – James Grays, Brenda St. Julien, and Frosty Pruitt – presented an informative and interesting program to the Dayton Historical Society about the history of the museum, some of its current displays, and coming events. The museum is open to the public every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

