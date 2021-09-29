Community meetings set to discuss new hospital, clinic

The Liberty County Hospital District, together with area community leaders, have announced that four meetings will be held next week to discuss the proposal for a new 51,000-square-foot Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center, as well as a separate freestanding clinic just north of downtown Dayton.

Those meetings are set for the following dates, times, and locations:

Mon. Oct 4, 7 p.m., Hardin Community Center, 414 County Rd. 2010, Hardin

Tues. Oct. 5, Noon, Liberty Rotary Club, Liberty Center inside Liberty City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Ave.

Tues. Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto, Liberty

Wed. Oct 6, 6:30 p.m., Devers School Auditorium, 201 Chism, Devers

Additional meeting dates and locations will be announced soon.

“We are planning at least nine meetings throughout the district between now and the start of early voting on October 18, and we hope that every interested voter will be able to attend one,” says Bruce Stratton, president of the Liberty County Hospital District. “These meetings will be a great way to learn the facts about the proposal, ask any questions, and hopefully encourage support of the referendum on the November 2 ballot.”

On that ballot, Proposition A would authorize a tax increase of $0.09 cents per $100 property tax valuation within the district, while Proposition B would authorize the sale of $43 million in bonds to fund construction and capital expenditures for the two facilities. Both propositions must be approved for the plans to move forward.

Plans for the new hospital call for 10 private and semi-private inpatient beds, three observation rooms, surgical services, emergency services with eight exam rooms and one trauma room, a full range of imaging services, a community clinic, physical and occupational rehabilitation services, and other capabilities. The 35-acre site at the intersection of SH Hwy 146 and FM 1011 was donated to the district, so no land acquisition and associated costs are necessary.

The proposed 4,700-square-foot clinic in Dayton would provide a much-needed alternative for medical care, with extended hours throughout the week and on weekends for both appointments and walk-in visits. In addition, the facility would provide medical exams, imaging, lab testing and similar diagnostic services. The 1.25-acre site on Cleveland Street has already been purchased by the district.

A complete calendar of meeting dates and other information is available at www.allianceforbettercare.com. The website includes renderings and additional details about the new facilities.

