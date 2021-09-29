Katherine Mae Teller, 92, of Dayton passed away on September 27, 2021. She was born September 2, 1929, in Warren, Pennsylvania to parents, Luther Williams and Gladys Mouton Williams.

Mrs. Teller was a resident of Dayton for the past 40 years and was previously of Beaumont and Huntsville. She enjoyed reading, going to the casino and shopping. Most of all she loved children and was a grandmother to everyone.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Glen Teller. She is survived by her children, Kay Rutherford and husband Gary and Terry Laudig and husband Cookie; her grandchildren, William Teller, Lauren Castillo and husband Daniel and Beau Wright; her great grandchildren, Audrey Averett, Ashlyn Averett, Jaxon Averett and Logan Wright; sister, Frances Byrd; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mrs. Teller will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Mr. Khris Slaughter officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 to 12:00 noon before the service on Saturday. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont.

