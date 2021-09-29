Regina Lynn Boling, age 67 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born August 19, 1954 in Odessa, Texas to parents Charles Calvin Boling and Sybil Marie Tuggle. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Calvin Boling; and stepfather, Thomas Jackson Tuggle.

Survivors include her mother, Sybil Marie Tuggle; brothers, Lawrence Tuggle and Charles Ray Boling and wife Rose Swanson; nephew, Waylon Boling; nieces, Amber Stewart, Makayla Boling, Heather Swanson, and Miranda Hawthorne; great-nephews, Jazyn Boling and Austin Davis; great-nieces, Hazel Wible, Raegan Boling, and Laney Boling.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

