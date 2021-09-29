Kandie Lee Mayo, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born on November 4, 1957, in Sacramento, California, to the late Truly Cleveland Davis and Ohler Davis. After graduating from high school she went on to attend Houston Community College.

Kandie was an active member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church. She was a God-fearing woman who loved her Lord and Savior.

Kandie was a woman who pursued many interests, some of which included crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter, going to the drag and motor truck races. She also loved the color red and her favorite flower was the rose.

Kandie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law Frances Lucille and Eddie Ray Mayo, Sr.; sisters-in-law Janet Lucille Willingham and Rebecca Lynn Shaw; her brothers-in-law Eddie Ray Mayo Jr., and Franklin Steve Mayo. Kandie was survived by her beloved husband of 43 years Gary Wayne Mayo, 1st; her children Lesha Bingham and husband Shaine, Tessia Shuler and husband Phillip and Gary Mayo and wife Traci; her grandchildren Nicholas Shuler, Kat Brown, Jade Rayman, Tyler Bingham, Delaney Gregg, Frances Mayo, Hailey Shuler, Gary Wayne Mayo, III, Logan Shuler, Dalton Mayo, Levi Mayo, Kolton Bingham, Jules Bingham; her great-granddaughter Ava Brown; her step-brother Charles Davis and wife Rosemary Davis; her fur-baby Baxter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Kandie’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

