Kimberly Dawn Hargraves, 56, of Kountze, Tx passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. Ms. Hargraves was born October 13, 1964 to James Hargraves and Laura Sue Leatherwood. She was a homemaker and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ms. Hargraves is preceded in death by her mother, Laura Sue Leatherwood and her grandparents, Robert & Odelle Hargraves and Meig & Shella Mae Leatherwood.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, James Hargraves of Kirbyville; aunt, Betty Beason and husband, Robbie of Lufkin; brothers, James Rodney Hargraves of Warren and George Gore of Houston; sister, Christa Hargraves of Kansas City, MO; and a host of loving family and friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Colmesneil Cemetery.

