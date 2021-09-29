Bobbie Jean Carsey, 62, of Cleveland, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was born on Friday, July 31, 1959, in Tampa, Florida.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her father, Charles Robert Thomas.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, John Carsey; children, Robert Carsey and wife Michelle, Chris Carsey, and John Carsey, Jr., and wife Brittany; grandchildren, Felicity, Serenity, Hayden, and Benjamin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

