Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 27, 2021:

Smith, Kyle Anthony – Parole Violation, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with intent to impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Veado, Richard James – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Goodson, Courtnie Ann – Possession of Marijuana

Utley, Desiree Leann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana

Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Hold for Hardin County-Burglary of a Habitation

McBride, Kimberly Dawn – False Report to Police Officer

Goodson, Courtnie Ann

McBride, Kimberly Dawn

Smith, Kyle Anthony

Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr.

Utley, Desiree Leann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

