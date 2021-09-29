Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 27, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 27, 2021:

  • Smith, Kyle Anthony – Parole Violation, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with intent to impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Veado, Richard James – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Goodson, Courtnie Ann – Possession of Marijuana
  • Utley, Desiree Leann – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
  • Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Hold for Hardin County-Burglary of a Habitation
  • McBride, Kimberly Dawn – False Report to Police Officer
  • Goodson, Courtnie Ann
  • McBride, Kimberly Dawn
  • Smith, Kyle Anthony
  • Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr.
  • Utley, Desiree Leann

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.