Taken too soon, Edward Paul Hawthorne Jr., 67, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on October 1, 1953, in Baytown, to the late Zelda Yvonne Fisher and Edward Paul Hawthorne, Sr. However you referred to him as, Ed, Eddie, Paul, Yankee, or his two favorite, Dad and ‘Poppaw’; he was an unforgettable character and will leave a huge void in the lives of those who loved him most.

Edward was recently retired from Chevron Chemical after more than thirty years of dedicated service, where he was employed as a millwright. He was truly the most hardworking individual a person could meet.

Edward was a man who pursued many interests, some of which included a passion for fishing, hunting, and gardening. In his younger years Edward enjoyed his small farm with cows, chickens, pigs, goats, emus & rheas and even rescued a few that were just plain mean, crippled, or at the end of their life.

Edward was a devoted family man and his children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was always early, never liked to wait and didn’t know how to slow down or take it easy. Edward was full of energy and the life of the party with a story to tell no matter if it were true or not.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joey Hawthorne and sister Joanie Fry. Edward is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy Kirkland Hawthorne; daughter Erin Stephens and spouse Lindsay and bonus granddaughter Betty Mendoza and spouse Anthony, son Edward Hawthorne III and girlfriend Candace Campbell, grandson Hayden Hawthorne, granddaughter Madison Hawthorne and bonus grandson Skyler Head. He also leaves behind siblings; Joanna Dean, Janie Brown and spouse Leon, Maxine Richards and spouse Truman, Schuyler Hawthorne and spouse Sue, Robert Hawthorne and spouse Margaret and Jennie Grubbs, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the funeral home with Bro. Mike Murphy officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Edward Paul Hawthorne, Jr. name to National Marine Fisheries Service at 4700 Ave U, Galveston, Texas 77551

