Charles Michael “Mike” Ward, 66, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born on Sunday, November 21, 1954, in Pasadena, Texas.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Graham Ward, step-father, Darrell Bain, father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Datha Beeson, son-in-law, Michael Adams, grandsons, Charlie Adams and Jeremy Kyle Whitman.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Linda Ward; daughters, Bridgette Adams and Amy Whitman; mother, Betty Jo Bain; sisters, Colleen Cargill and husband James and Pat Pass and husband Rob; grandchildren, Matthew and Cheyane Adams, Dylan Adkins, and Kaden Whitman; honorary grandchildren, Carl Denmon, Brittany Fuller, and Bradley Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Hudson Lane Adams (Truman), Waylon and Roy Denmon, J.D., and Paisley Hopkins; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Mike will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Mike will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Mike will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Phil Runge and Gary Millican officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Matthew Adams, Dylan Adkins, Kaden Whitman, Carl Denmon, Bradley Hopkins, and Peyton Monter.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Cargill, Derk Millican, Clint Millican, Brian Millican, and Dustin Millican.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Michael “Mike” Ward, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

