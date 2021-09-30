Billy Oscar Simpson, 81, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born on Monday, July 15, 1940, in Houston, Texas to Jerry Kelly Simpson and Margaret Lou McWhorter, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Billy was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Kelly Simpson and Bobby Simpson, and sister, Betty Lou Jamison.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Simpson; children, Rick Simpson and wife Christa, William Simpson and wife Dee, Rhonda Beagle and husband Michael, and Macra Cano and husband Harold; brother, Allen Simpson and wife Judy; brother-in-law, Larry Jamison and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Kellye Dickens and husband Ross, Tiffanie Karnes and husband Austin, Ricky Simpson, Taylor Beagle, Caitlin Cano, and Josh Cano; great-grandchildren, Alex and Lillie Dickens, Cole, Madison and Tripp Karnes; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

In lieu flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

