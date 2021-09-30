Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 28, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 28, 2021:

Mouton, Ivery Lee – Parole Violation and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Franklin, Ruben Edward III – Disregard Signal at Railroad Crossing

Colindres, Hector Nahin – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Sanchez, Luna Javier Alejandro – Public Intoxication

Rios-Hernandez, Jose Francisco – Criminal Mischief

Williams, Michael Decorey – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)

Jennings, Raymond Eugene – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

McDaniel, Alvin Leroy Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Note: Several mugshots have been missing from the jail system in recent days. The situation has been reported to the sheriff’s office, which oversees the jail. As soon as the mugshots are available, they will be posted.

