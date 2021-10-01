Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2021:
- Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Burglary of a Habitation
- Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Brown, Kellie Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated
- Castro, Carlos – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Owen, Kodi – Burglary of a Habitation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief
- Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Parole Violation
- Donaldson, Matthew Daniel – Threat
- Platt, Heaven Leigh – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Williams, Allen Ray – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)
- Bush, Sunshine Dawn – Theft of Property
- Drew, Benjamin Wayne – Displaying Expired Registration Plate