Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2021:

  • Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Brown, Kellie Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Castro, Carlos – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Owen, Kodi – Burglary of a Habitation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief
  • Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Parole Violation
  • Donaldson, Matthew Daniel – Threat
  • Platt, Heaven Leigh – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Williams, Allen Ray – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)
  • Bush, Sunshine Dawn – Theft of Property
  • Drew, Benjamin Wayne – Displaying Expired Registration Plate
