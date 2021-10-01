Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2021:

Castillo, Claudia Aguilar – Burglary of a Habitation

Stringer, Jerrica Leshay – Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brown, Kellie Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated

Castro, Carlos – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Owen, Kodi – Burglary of a Habitation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief

Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Parole Violation

Donaldson, Matthew Daniel – Threat

Platt, Heaven Leigh – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Williams, Allen Ray – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)

Bush, Sunshine Dawn – Theft of Property

Drew, Benjamin Wayne – Displaying Expired Registration Plate

