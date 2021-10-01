Richard Earl Grantom, 75, of Kennard, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born on Monday, December 17, 1945, in Houston, Texas to Roy Grantom and Beatrice Grantom Beard, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Richard was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorris Grantom, son, Lamar Bryant, brothers, Jay and Bill Grantom, sisters, Dana Duty Shirley Keene, and Hazel Grantom. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Merchant Marines.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving; three children, Kathy Rougeau and husband Paul, Hazel Sullivan, and Carolyn Bryant and husband Richard; brother, Danny Ray Grantom; sisters, Billy Davis and husband David, Jerri Davis, and Tammy Beard; grandchildren, Clarence Campbell, III, Jody Taylor, Ashlee Evans, Aaron Keith, Hannah Rougeau, Christy Grantom, Shelly Sullivan, Angelica Millwood, Cody Jett, and Caleb Motes; 22 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Richard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Richard will immediately follow at Wells Cemetery. Pastor Ricky Wade officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Earl Grantom, please visit our floral store.

