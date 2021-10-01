Maria Guadalupe Ruiz, 53, of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born on Saturday, June 22, 1968 in Tepic, Mexico.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Aguirre, brothers, Juan Arellano-Ruiz and George De Leon.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Sara Hashmi, Noemi Aguirre, Laura Aguirre, Karina Aguirre, and Matthew Aguirre; mother, Vicenta De Leon Ruiz; brother, Gilbert De Leon; sister, Elizabeth De Leon; grandchildren, Journie, Malaki, Layla, Noellie, A’mari, Adelynn, Ares, and Xya; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Maria will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Maria will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 am. Interment for Maria will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

