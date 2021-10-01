Wayne Castilaw, 71, of Saratoga, TX passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont,Tx. Mr. Castilaw was born to parents Albert Castilaw Jr. and Bernice Lilley. Mr. Castilaw was a logger by trade, and loved hunting, fishing, camping, and above all he loved his family. He is described as a Hard working man, and loved his wife with all his heart.

He is Preceded in death by parents Abert Castilaw Jr., Mother Bernice Lilley; Brother, Donnie Castilaw.

Those left to charish his memory are his loving wife, Kay Castilaw of Saratoga; Sons, Kevin Castilaw and wife Tammy of Saratoga, Travis Castilaw and wife Amy of Kountze, and Tyler Castilaw of Saratoga. Daughters, Jennifer Hall and Husband James of Mauriceville, and Lauren Castilaw of Saratoga.; Sister, Elaine Wells of Kountze. Grandchildren, Colton Castilaw, Keaton Castilaw, Shelby Castilaw, Eli Castilaw, and Katelyn Hall.

A Memorial Service will be held at New Life Church, Batson Texas on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2pm. Services to be lead by Reverend Bill Campbell.

