Cindy Kay McCandless, 62, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born on June 20, 1959, in Houston, Texas to the late Garland and Dolores Cox Logan.

Cindy worked for more than thirty years as a postal worked in Dayton, Texas before retiring. She pursued many interests, some of which included, a love for cooking, spending time around and in her pool, visiting with her family, and playing with her beloved dogs. Cindy was always a happy go lucky person and could light up any room. Her family was her ultimate pride and joy.

Cindy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Garland Grant Logan. Cindy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 44 years Bobby McCandless; her children Bradley McCandless of Winnie, Texas, and Rachel Stelling and wife Emily of Buda, Texas; her siblings Jerry Logan of Pennsylvania, and Lori Logan of Michigan; her beloved fur-babies Cowboy, Annabell, and Dolly; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Cindy’s life will begin at 12pm at the funeral home.

