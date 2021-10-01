Patricia Ann LeMay, 79, of Bronson, Texas, passed away September 27,2021 in San Augustine, Texas. Patricia was born March 16,1942 in Houston to parents Willie Travis and Maudie Wooten Travis.

Patricia grew up in Houston and moved to Dayton in 1985. She resided in Dayton until 7 years ago when she moved to live with her daughter in Bronson. Patricia was a member of Kenefick Baptist Church. She enjoyed word puzzles, dominos, bingo and loved her many cats. She mostly enjoyed family gatherings.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband James LeMay, and sisters Geraldine Adams and Jeanette Dean. She is survived by her son, Doug LeMay; daughter, Crystal Boaz and husband Spencer; grandchildren, Roger Boaz and wife Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Shaeyln, Slater, & Styder; brothers, Buddy Travis and Jackie Dennison; also numerous fur babies; other relatives and friends.

Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

