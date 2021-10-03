Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2021:
- Cerda, Eric Rene Y – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction
- Keasling, Austin Dale – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation
- Walsh, Brian Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Fulcher, Gary Robert – No Driver’s License
- Whitmire, Daryl – Parole Violation
- Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)
- Shaw, Craig Warren – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
- Hale, Vince Lee – Disorderly Conduct
- Parrish, Kyle Adam – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Insurance Fraud
- Andrews, James Donald – Parole Violation