Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2021:

Cerda, Eric Rene Y – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction

Keasling, Austin Dale – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation

Walsh, Brian Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fulcher, Gary Robert – No Driver’s License

Whitmire, Daryl – Parole Violation

Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)

Shaw, Craig Warren – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated

Hale, Vince Lee – Disorderly Conduct

Parrish, Kyle Adam – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Insurance Fraud

Andrews, James Donald – Parole Violation

Andrews, James Donald

Cerda, Eric Rene

Clark, Kevin Ray

Hale, Vince Lee

Keasling, Austin Dale

Parrish, Kyle Adam

Shaw, Craig Warren

Walsh, Brian Joseph

Whitmire, Daryl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

