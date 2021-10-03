Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2021:

  • Cerda, Eric Rene Y – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction
  • Keasling, Austin Dale – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation
  • Walsh, Brian Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Fulcher, Gary Robert – No Driver’s License
  • Whitmire, Daryl – Parole Violation
  • Clark, Kevin Ray – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)
  • Shaw, Craig Warren – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hale, Vince Lee – Disorderly Conduct
  • Parrish, Kyle Adam – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Insurance Fraud
  • Andrews, James Donald – Parole Violation
  • Andrews, James Donald
  • Cerda, Eric Rene
  • Clark, Kevin Ray
  • Hale, Vince Lee
  • Keasling, Austin Dale
  • Parrish, Kyle Adam
  • Shaw, Craig Warren
  • Walsh, Brian Joseph
  • Whitmire, Daryl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.