The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 30, 2021:

Scholwinski, Brandi Delane – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramirez, Andy Jacob – Assault/Family Violence

Cooper, David Louis – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Skorupinski, Thomas William – Possession of Marijuana

