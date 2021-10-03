Jo Neta Burk, 84, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born on Thursday, May 27, 1937, in Kileen, Texas to Willie Estelle Hopson and Lucille Laverne (Elmore) Hopson, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Jo was also preceded in death by her husband, David Burk, children, Cheryl Conner Neumann, and Milton Ray Conner, Jr., Danny Burk; sisters, Jimmie Dee Conner and Billie Prince.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Brenda Sherman and husband Robbie, Sr., Debbie Scott and husband Mark, and Donnie Burk and wife Tracey; sisters, Jackie Stark and Jerry Roberts; grandchildren, Misty Goodrum and husband Michol, Robbie Sherman, Jr. and wife Dana, Brent Sherman and wife Charidy, Jason Scott and wife Taylor, Mitchell Conner, Casey Scott, Daniel Neumann, Josh Burk, Jeremy Burk, Stoney Burk, Steely Burk, and Stetson Burk; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Gatlin, Brayden, Blake, Jayden, Wesley, Kye, and Bowen; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A graveside service for Jo will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Magnolia Cemetery at 12:00 pm. Pastor Zack Currie officiating.

Special thanks to the care provided by Liz Wakefield and team over the past several years. The family is also blessed to have Nurse Pam Davis who supported mom and the family during this journey.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

