James Anthony Littles, Sr., 71, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born on Friday, September 8, 1950, in Houston, Texas to James Littles and Pauline (Bennett) Littles, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Mary Littles; children, Patricia Littles Jernigan, James Littles, Jr., Nicole Lambert, and Darnell Lambert; brothers, Ronald Bennett, David Lee Littles, Aubrey Littles; sister, Paula Littles; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

