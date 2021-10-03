Marvin Rene Moreno, 41, of Hankamer, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on December 28, 1979, in Honduras, to Catalina Funez and the late Enrique Moreno.

Marvin worked at the Four Corners Tire Shop in Anahuac as a tire installer for the past year and a half. He made many friends and was admired by those he worked with. Marvin attended church regularly in Channelview and devoted in his faith in the Lord. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Marvin was a man who pursued many interests, some of which included a passion for fishing, shooting guns, dancing, cooking, and eating. He also enjoyed participating and singing karaoke. Marvin was loud, cheerful, and loved to make others laugh. He was a jokester and a comedian, keeping everyone around him on his or her toes.

Marvin was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Catalina Funez; his girlfriend Osiris Cruz; his siblings Alba Luz Flores, Karla Yosenia Moreno; Brenda X. Funez; Leonel Flores, Roberto E. Flores, Enrique Moreno, Roger Moreno, and Dennis Funez; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jonathon Flores, Roberto Flores, Robert Flores, Roger Moreno, David Flores, and Eduardo Flores.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main St., Anahuac, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 12pm, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jose Lizama officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

